Healthcare Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. — BENSALEM, Pa. — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.
The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $424 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $34.6 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.69 billion.
