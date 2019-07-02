Sandy Cove Beach and a nearby campground are closed due to flooding at Canton Lake in Canton, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2019. The heavy rains that caused severe flooding in the central U.S. this spring also had the positive effect of lifting the Southern Plains out of a prolonged drought. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The heavy rains that caused severe flooding in the central U.S. this spring also had the positive effect of ending a prolonged drought in the Southern Plains.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that Oklahoma was drought-free as of June 25 for the first time in more than two years. A year earlier, more than 72% of the state was experiencing some degree of drought.

Drought-free conditions also were reported in Kansas, which recorded its wettest month on record in May. And all of Arkansas and nearly 96% of Texas are also now drought-free.

This spring’s storms caused heavy flooding along many waterways, including the Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

