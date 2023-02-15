Hecla Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.3 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $718.9 million.

