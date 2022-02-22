This new lawsuit is the latest round in the fight that began in November when Alden offered to add Lee to its growing collection of newspapers by paying $24 a share, or roughly $141 million, for the Davenport, Iowa, based company. The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Omaha World-Herald and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden's bid in December, saying said it “grossly undervalued” the company.

Alden said in a statement announcing the lawsuit Tuesday that Lee is “brazenly disenfranchising shareholders by rigging the upcoming director election to guarantee the re-election of entrenched directors who have profited substantially even while the company is in a downward spiral and its journalism is suffering.”

Alden objects to Lee’s decision to use a plurality standard for the director vote because it would essentially guarantee their re-election and negate any “no” votes. As long as the directors get at least one “yes” vote, that is more than any other candidate could get because they are running unopposed. The New York-based hedge fund that owns more than 200 newspapers argues the directors should have to win the majority of the votes cast to keep their seats.

Alden also wants Lee to enforce a rule in its bylaws that says directors who don’t win a majority of the votes must immediately resign.

Lee said in a statement that it is “disappointed, but not surprised” by the lawsuit. It said “Alden continues to pursue increasingly desperate measures in an attempt to destabilize Lee and advance its grossly undervalued hostile proposal to purchase the company,” .

Part of why Lee is fighting the takeover so hard is that Alden has a reputation for imposing deep cost cuts and layoffs at the newspapers it owns, which include all of Tribune’s and MediaNews Group’s papers that it bought in recent years.

Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee’s stock, argues that the company has underperformed since it bought all of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers in 2020, but Lee has defended the progress it is making in increasing its digital subscriptions and online ad revenue.