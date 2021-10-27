Yet for all the accolades and accomplishments, these hedge funds are worse off than their (mostly smaller) macro peers, which have gained 6.3% through September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Again, this isn’t a matter of them losing their edge over time — Alphadyne is coming off four consecutive years of double-digit gains, while Rokos surged 44% in 2020 and hadn’t previously lost more than 4% in any given year. There’s clearly something about the global macro environment in 2021, and the way markets have reacted to it, that has thrown them off their game.