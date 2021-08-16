Redemptions deprive the target of cash to help fund development and expansion plans; they can also signal — perhaps unfairly — that shareholders aren’t excited about the merger, which is a poor way to start out as a public company. Post-merger trading involving such companies has often been especially volatile as there are fewer shares available. If redemptions continue to pile up, this will also undermine the notion that SPACs are a more predictable way of going public than a regular IPO. A target often has no idea how much money it’ll receive until the deal closes. Right now it’s often a lot less than it was hoping for.