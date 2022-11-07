Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once you win over Elliott Management Corp. in your attempt to buy a company, your work is pretty much done. Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion bid for nicotine-pouch maker Swedish Match AB didn’t clear the 90% shareholder acceptance threshold the tobacco giant initially set. But it secured the support of the US hedge fund — and that’s unlocked the deal.

Sure, Philip Morris had to raise its offer, first launched in May, by 9% to seduce Elliott and other potential holdouts. That’s a relatively big sweetener. But the target company generates most of its revenue in dollars and the buyer is paying in Swedish kronor. The strengthening greenback helped pay for the uplift.

The US tobacco firm has gotten 83% acceptances and, on Monday, said it was happy to proceed on that basis. Shareholders who snubbed the offer may now change their mind, getting Philip Morris past its original target. It’s a critical level, given that’s where the US company says it will move to de-list Swedish Match stock. With the bidder so close to 90%, the incentives for naysayers to cave in are strong.

It could have played out differently. Suppose Elliott and others had sat on their hands. Philip Morris might only just have scraped past 50%. It would then have had to decide whether to abandon its quest, or take the simple majority holding with a view to buying out minority shareholders later. The holdouts could have held Philip Morris to ransom by threatening to disrupt the integration of Swedish Match. Elliott, as the biggest shareholder with 11%, would be been well placed to lead negotiations in this second round of fighting.

But this would have meant playing a long game in the still emerging industry of smokeless tobacco and vaping products, where it remains unclear quite how tough US health regulators are going to be, and at a time when the equity market backdrop is fragile.

Moreover, Philip Morris’ ability to fund a super-generous buyout bid for minorities may have been constrained. Last month, it agreed to pay $2.7 billion to Altria Group Inc. for exclusive rights to sell its IQOS heated-tobacco products in the US, ending an existing distribution accord with its former parent. While the combined value of Philip Morris and Swedish Match rose $11 billion when the transaction was first agreed upon — a good proxy for the anticipated value creation — the Altria settlement gobbles up a good chunk of what the buyer can afford to pay away in a takeover premium. As is, the offer is worth nearly $6 billion more than Swedish Match’s undisturbed market value.

Philip Morris has played a good tactical game. But it’s also gotten lucky. A strengthening dollar and weakening equity market have helped its hand. Swedish Match is of huge strategic value, giving the buyer its own US distribution platform and accelerating its journey to having the majority of its revenue come from smoke-free businesses. Investors may have gotten a price bump, but it’s hard to believe that in different times, they wouldn’t have dug in for even more.

