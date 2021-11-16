This time, instead of seeking out new, non-binding offers that could be used to evaluate the feasibility of such a plan, the committee said it had determined that the range of prices “was not compelling relative to market expectations expressed to date in the media,” without giving numbers. It also said “a carefully orchestrated competitive auction process with proper due diligence had not yet been conducted,” but that there was enough existing information for the committee to have made this decision. It added that management had expressed concerns “regarding the potential negative impact of privatization on the businesses.”