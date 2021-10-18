It’s hard to believe these bidders wouldn’t prefer greater control, and won’t try to secure it in the future. But hedge funds can’t be sure. Even where the commitment not to go for a domination agreement has a three-year expiry, that’s a long time for an arbitrageur to tie up funds in an uncertain situation. The bet may be that suitors can escape their self-imposed shackles sooner (say, because their commitment was couched as a mere intention).