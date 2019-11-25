Greece completed its third successive international bailout program last year, after receiving rescue loans over eight years from its European Union partners and the IMF to avoid default and remain in the euro zone.

Greek government bond yields have fallen sharply in recent months, rivaling rates in fellow-euro zone member Italy and assisting Greece’s return to markets. The yield on Greece’s 10-year bond late Monday was 1.37%, tumbling from nearly 4% at the start of the year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD