“While our two championship-winning organizations will collaborate on research and development, our respective engine shop operations will continue to function independently as they currently do,” the organizations said in a joint statement Thursday.
“We look forward to working together to fully leverage the knowledge and intellectual property of our two successful programs to advance Chevrolet’s engine for NASCAR.”
Engines produced by Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing, under its ECR Engines banner, have won a combined 39 NASCAR national series championships. The teams have won a combined 369 Cup races in Chevrolet race cars.
