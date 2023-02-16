Henry Schein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47 million.
The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.36 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $538 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.65 billion.
Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.42 per share.
