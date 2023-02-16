Henry Schein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELVILLE, N.Y. — MELVILLE, N.Y. — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47 million. The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $538 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.65 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.42 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC

