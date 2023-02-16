Hercules Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.5 million.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $102.1 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $321.7 million.
