Tesla just missed its Model 3 output target (again).

Getting that production line cranked up -- sustainably -- is critical. But it’s just one of many targets Tesla Inc. has set over the years, in part to attract periodic doses of financing. Keeping everyone excited matters: Worries about the Model 3 clearly fed into the recent sell-off in Tesla’s shares and bonds.

So how have Tesla’s targets fared in general? I went back through the past three year-end shareholder letters and counted up 36 objectives in their outlook sections, falling into three buckets: Financial, Operations and Sales.

Judging fulfillment is naturally a bit subjective, but seven were met unambiguously. On another six, I surmise Tesla kinda got there. The single biggest group is the 12 misses (including those Model 3 targets). The jury’s still out on another 11. Here’s a summary:

The details matter, so I’ve laid them out below, starting with the year-end 2015 letter.

I counted 10 objectives in the outlook section. By definition, most of these -- eight -- are Unknown because we’re only about three months into the year. Five of these are:

One target -- “Superchargers will start generating revenue in 2018” -- is a Yes by default, as Tesla is now charging a fee to some drivers.

But we already have an unequivocal No on the target du jour: hitting 2,500 Model 3s a week by the end of March -- with implications for three others:

All of these rest on raising Model 3 output to levels where it generates significant revenue and defrays fixed costs.

Showing success on this front is also essential to raising capital, even if Tesla says it doesn’t need to this year. Until recently, the patchy record on meeting guidance didn’t seem to make a difference to either shareholders or bondholders. Suddenly, getting to Yes -- or even Kinda -- more often, matters.

-- “Tesla Target Tally” graphic by Elaine He

