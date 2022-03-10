Insulin has become unaffordable for many — leading some people with diabetes to resort to substituting older, less effective formulations, rationing, or forgoing treatment altogether, which can be a deadly choice.

Two distinct efforts to solve this problem are in the works — one from President Joe Biden’s administration and the other from a small nonprofit generic drug firm. Both strategies would improve patient access to insulin and bring greater transparency to drug prices. But the nonprofit idea will probably do a better job of actually bringing down the price.

Biden’s plan, which he presented during last week’s State of the Union address, would cap patients’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month. Members of Congress from both parties support the idea — though it hinges on the president’s dwindling chances of pushing through his partisan Build Back Better spending bill.

Even if Biden were to get his price cap, the benefits would accrue only to people who have health insurance. And it would not lower the price of the drug, but only pass the cost along to insurers. That could ultimately translate into higher insurance premiums for pretty much everyone.

“You really have to bring the price down — not just the consumer’s portion of the price,” says Gerard Anderson, a health policy expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Enter Civica Rx, which is trying to do just that. The nonprofit will make three insulin biosimilars — essentially generic versions of the long-acting treatment Lantus and the fact-acting insulins Humalog and Novolog — and offer them at one set price: $30 per vial or $55 for a set of five pen cartridges.

If all goes well, Civica’s insulin products will be available by early 2024. GeneSys, in India, will make the biosimilar insulin, and Civica is building a large facility for filling 90 million vials and 45 million syringes or pens annually.

Civica, which has been in business since 2018, already makes 60 other medicines that it sells directly at what Martin VanTrieste, the chief executive officer, calls “sustainable prices” to 55 health systems, including the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the Department of Defense. These include the blood thinner heparin and the antibiotics vancomyin and daptomycyin. (Daptomycyin has cost hospitals about $200 per vial. Civica provides it for less than $30.)

Insulin will be the first drug that the company will sell directly to patients, who will be able to scan a QR code on the label to see the price. In a world where out-of-pocket costs can vary drastically between two pharmacies on the same block, such openness is welcome.

Civica’s prices — like those of Cost Plus Drugs, another nonprofit generics maker — won’t always be the cheapest option for all consumers. But they will never be a secret, either.

With government-led drug-price reform politically out of reach, Civica is offering an alternative strategy to push prices down. Its effect for consumers is limited to three drugs, but they are widely used ones. This will help many more Americans with diabetes afford their medicine. And it may light the way toward broader repairs to America’s broken drug-pricing system.

