A Norfolk Southern Corp. train carrying plastic pellets, toxic chemicals, cotton balls and beer among other cargo derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, setting off both a literal and political fire. The former has since been put out, and the smoke plume has faded from the controlled release of vinyl chloride — a colorless, carcinogenic gas that’s used to make hard plastic resin — that the railroad was forced to conduct to prevent a potentially catastrophic explosion. Norfolk Southern has pledged to spend whatever is necessary to clean up the environment, and the Environmental Protection Agency has said the company is on the hook for all of the costs. Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw first visited East Palestine on Feb. 6, and the company has committed $11.4 million to the community so far, including reimbursements to residents, a donation to the local schools and support for the fire department. But Norfolk Southern’s initial communications strategy was slow-moving, procedural and hyperlocal. Once it lost control of the narrative, others were happy to offer their own.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings on the accident last week: The trigger for the derailment was an overheated wheel bearing on the train’s 23rd car — a hopper car carrying plastic pellets — and heat sensors on the tracks failed to alert the crew in time. There’s no definitive evidence among the NTSB’s preliminary findings that suggests the accident was the result of systemic negligence or a prioritization of profits over safety, and there’s no reason at this point to think that many of the sweeping regulations that politicians have proposed in the aftermath, particularly a mandate for electronically controlled pneumatic, or ECP, brakes, would have made much of a difference. But the political finger-wagging has continued.

I spoke by phone on Monday with Shaw about the derailment, the NTSB’s preliminary findings and where the company and the rail industry go from here. The conversation has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

What was your reaction to the NTSB’s preliminary findings?

I understand that every accident is an opportunity to learn what we can do better. The Norfolk Southern crew did everything it was supposed to do. They were operating the train below track speed and handling the train in an approved manner. The thermal sensors and alarms on the wayside detectors worked as designed. The NTSB said there was no evidence of track defects. These mechanisms still didn’t prevent it. The NTSB has narrowed in through its investigation on a failed bearing on car 23. This is a plastic-pellet hopper car. Norfolk Southern and the rail industry own no plastic-pellet hopper cars. So the remediation of this and how we address this going forward points directly to an industrywide effort that include shippers and customers and tank-car manufacturers and tank-car lessors and the other railroad operators.

You’ve said that the company’s investments in safety didn’t prevent the derailment. At this point, where do you think Norfolk Southern can get better? What areas are you focusing on?

We’re working with others in the industry to understand best practices for wayside detectors. We have advocated in the past for higher safety standards for tank cars, and we will continue to do so. We’re going to look at technology improvements.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has talked about its use of acoustic detectors that work with the heat sensors to predict when bearings will fail three months before they actually do. Is this what you mean by better technology?

Acoustics are something that will be factored into those discussions, which include technologies and the temperature thresholds. Our thresholds for alarms are among the lowest in the industry. We’re going to scan the horizon for solutions.

[Editor’s Note: Norfolk Southern also uses acoustic detectors as a supplement for its heat sensors. These are dispersed throughout the network, a spokesman said.]

There’s been so much fixation on regulations for trains bearing hazardous materials in the wake of this derailment, including the acceleration of tougher standards for tank-car durability. That makes sense because of the chemical cleanup that this accident necessitated. But it’s interesting to me that the car with the overheated wheel wasn’t itself a tank car carrying raw chemical inputs. Has the design of hopper cars ever been a point of regulatory focus?

No, I don’t think so because typically a hopper car doesn’t handle anything that’s highly hazardous. As the NTSB looks at the bearing itself on that car, hopefully the entire industry including car manufacturers and leasing companies will take a look at that. We will see what the NTSB finds out about the bearing and what the point of failure was. Absent that, I would just be speculating, and NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy has admonished everyone about that. We’re doing the right things with the NTSB.

As you said, shippers and leasing companies own most of the cars that run on the major North American railroads, and Norfolk Southern was not the owner of this particular car. This hasn’t been talked about much. Does it frustrate you that so much of the attention has been on Norfolk Southern and not the myriad third parties that are involved in the railroad car business?

Whether I’m frustrated or not doesn’t really matter. I’ve got to block out the noise. I’ve got to stay focused on the mission and make sure that Norfolk Southern is operating with a sense of urgency and working to make the industry safer.

The amount of speculation and misinformation about the derailment has been a source of frustration for you. In hindsight, do you wish you had handled the communications around this accident differently so that you could get out in front of that?

We were very limited in what we can say. This is under the NTSB’s purview. They’re in charge of the investigation, and we are prohibited in talking about it. In this age of social media, that creates a void and a vacuum that tends to get filled in. We have a lot of confidence in the NTSB. We’ve made sure we are fully cooperating with the NTSB and the Federal Railroad Administration. We’ve gotten feedback from the NTSB and the FRA that they’re pleased with Norfolk’s cooperation here. I’m not sure as far as the cause of the derailment that we could have done things differently.

People want to understand the cause of the derailment but the local community is also worried about the short- and long-term impact on the environment and their health. Do you wish you had done more and earlier on to answer questions and address concerns?

I’ve been there multiple times in the immediate aftermath. I’m going back to East Palestine at least twice this week. I’ve been holding smaller group discussions with community leaders, faith-based systems, business leaders and regular citizens. What I hear is that this a tight-knit community. These are folks who love living in East Palestine, and they want to see that community thrive. I’ve heard from folks who have worked really hard to get to where they are and to get East Palestine to where it is. They’re looking for information. I immediately came back to my team with a sense of urgency and said we need to set up an East Palestine-specific website. I encourage you to go to “nsmakingitright.com.” There’s all kinds of information on financial assistance, where to turn for medical help, air testing and water testing. Our family assistance center was set up the day after the derailment. I went there and introduced myself to everyone, told them who I was and who I represented and asked if they were getting everything they needed from Norfolk Southern.

As I’ve been talking to folks, if they needed something, I have either delivered it myself or asked family assistance to reach out to them. Because of all this misinformation out there about the health of the community, some travel teams are canceling games in East Palestine and that makes a hole in the sports budget. So I went to my team and said, “Solve this, figure out how we can support this”; 24 hours later I’m in front of the superintendent and we contributed $100,000 each to the local elementary, middle and high school. That’s a down payment.

I was surprised by the level of misinformation out there about the environmental impact on the community. It was a devastating derailment. I was there. I saw the smoke plume. I know what that looked like. We had air and water monitoring up within hours, and we continue to test to this day. We’ve done hundreds of tests between independent environmental contractors, the EPA and local health officials. We’ve got thousands of data points that all come back with same thing: the air is safe and the water is safe. With the level of disinformation out there about this — I’m not going to repeat it because I don’t want to give it any lift — but it does a disservice to the citizens of the community. They’re tired of the misinformation. They want the good information to get out. We’re working with the EPA on a long-term remediation plan. We’re continuing to test. We’re reimbursing citizens. We’re investing in the community to make it thrive, and we’re working with the entire industry on making it safer.

