1. Where is the fight playing out?
Mainly in state capitals. In 2021, legislators in 19 states, the vast majority of them under full Republican control, enacted laws making it more difficult for people to register to vote, reducing opportunities to vote by mail or early in person, and tightening voter identification requirements, among other things, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. In 25 states, most of them under Democratic control, new laws make voting more expansive and less restrictive, according to the center. (Some states passed laws both restrictive and expansive.) More legislation has been proposed already this year.
2. Why are the two parties so divided?
Generally speaking, Democrats favor fewer obstacles to voting, while Republicans say restrictions are needed to reduce the chance of fraud. The 2020 election hardened those battle lines. In response to the pandemic, many states made it easier to vote early or by mail. That helped produced the highest level of voter turnout this century (67%), and an unprecedented share (73%), of ballots cast early, whether in person or by mail. For months before the election, Trump and some of his prominent supporters had disparaged mail-in voting as ripe for fraud, and they claimed, without evidence, after his defeat that Biden’s victory was fraudulent. They weren’t swayed by dozens of court decisions and audits upholding procedures and results in various states, or by the assurances of election officials -- Republican and Democrat alike -- that the 2020 vote was one of the most secure ever. Two studies of the election showed that making it easier to vote by mail either had no effect on the outcome or had given a slight boost to Trump.
3. Is the federal government doing anything to lessen the divide?
Democrats in Congress tried to implement nationwide standards on voter registration, voter ID, early voting and voting by mail -- as well as making Election Day a federal holiday, restoring felons’ voting rights after they complete their sentences, and requiring disclosure of the donors of so-called “dark money” given to outside groups to influence elections anonymously. House Democrats passed the bill by a simple majority but it failed in the Senate, where it lacked the necessary Republican support to reach the 60-vote supermajority needed to overcome a filibuster a maneuver that delays or prevents legislation from being passed. When Democrats proposed carving out an exception to the filibuster in order the pass the bill, two members of their party, Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, sided with Republicans in killing the proposal.
4. What does the Supreme Court say?
The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated that it would give states a much freer hand to reshape voting and election laws than it did in the past. In a 2013 case, Shelby County v. Holder, the court threw out a section of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of racial discrimination to get changes in voting laws pre-approved by the Justice Department. (The Democratic legislation that failed in the Senate would have restored this authority, among its other provisions.) For now, the Justice Department has said it will use its remaining, limited powers to scrutinize state restrictions on voting.
5. How could this affect the 2024 presidential election?
Research has shown that changes to voting laws have much less of an effect than widely assumed, in part because campaigns and political parties compensate with increased outreach to potential voters. More concerning to some election watchers are some new state laws that would give legislatures more authority over local election boards and create more partisan post-election reviews. A fringe legal theory gaining ground in conservative circles holds that state legislatures can legally assert that they have the final say on elections; that theory aims to take advantage of flaws in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 that became apparent when Trump and his supporters tried to subvert the results of the 2020 vote. Races for governor and secretary of state -- the two elected officials who in many states oversee elections -- are also being closely watched, as a number of Republican candidates for those offices have endorsed Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.
6. Where is all this headed?
Voting-rights advocates may turn to state courts to pursue their legal challenges to voting restrictions, since every state except for Arizona has an explicit right to vote in their constitution. (The U.S. Constitution doesn’t explicitly articulate such a federal right.) Voting and elections will continue to be hot topics in legislatures and for ballot initiatives, where they are allowed. In Congress, lawmakers from both parties have discussed revising the Electoral Count Act. Many Democratic Senate candidates have said they would abolish the filibuster, which could mean changes to national voting laws the next time that Democrats hold both chambers of Congress and the presidency.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.