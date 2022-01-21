Generally speaking, Democrats favor fewer obstacles to voting, while Republicans say restrictions are needed to reduce the chance of fraud. The 2020 election hardened those battle lines. In response to the pandemic, many states made it easier to vote early or by mail. That helped produced the highest level of voter turnout this century (67%), and an unprecedented share (73%), of ballots cast early, whether in person or by mail. For months before the election, Trump and some of his prominent supporters had disparaged mail-in voting as ripe for fraud, and they claimed, without evidence, after his defeat that Biden’s victory was fraudulent. They weren’t swayed by dozens of court decisions and audits upholding procedures and results in various states, or by the assurances of election officials -- Republican and Democrat alike -- that the 2020 vote was one of the most secure ever. Two studies of the election showed that making it easier to vote by mail either had no effect on the outcome or had given a slight boost to Trump.