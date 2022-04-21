Placeholder while article actions load

Herschel Walker, the former football star recruited by former President Donald Trump to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia, appears certain to win the Republican nomination. But it’s not clear how strong a challenger he will be to the Democratic incumbent, Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker has no experience in politics, and there are a lot of stories about him that may not appeal to voters.

What Walker does have is plenty of fans from his days playing college football in the state. There’s nothing unusual about celebrities, including athletes, running for political office. Some of them, such as former New Jersey Senator Bill Bradley or the late Jack Kemp, who served in the House and in the Cabinet, had long been involved in public affairs and brought a normal or better amount of knowledge of politics and government to the job. Some … less so.

In general, there’s no reason to assume that any particular career is uniquely ill-suited for the transition to politics. To be blunt about it: There have been former athletes in Congress who were clearly in over their heads. There have also been many people with business backgrounds or law degrees who were ill-suited (or worse) to the job.

Advertisement

That said, Walker, at least so far, seems more on the “less so” side of the spectrum. He’s endorsed Republican candidates occasionally since his football days, but he doesn’t have much of a record of sustained interest in government and public affairs beyond supporting Trump and other Republicans. Nor does his campaign website furnish any indication of it — or much of anything, for that matter, except for a generic issues section and lots of football references.

There’s nothing wrong with running as a celebrity with deep ties to a district or state (although Walker has lived in Texas, not Georgia, for years). An ego trip — if that’s what this is — may not be the most admirable reason for a political career, but it’s certainly not a rare one. Plenty of politicians have had worthy careers even though they started out with little more than the idea that they (to quote Charles Foster Kane) “think it would be fun” to run for Congress.

Still, it would be nice to see some signs of interest in something relevant to a political career. Consider, for example, Colin Allred, a Democratic member of the House from Texas and a former linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. Allred, who went to law school after his football career, had a position in the executive branch during Barack Obama’s presidency and a stretch as a voting-rights attorney before winning his House seat in 2018. Walker is more like Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, a former college football coach who seems to have decided that since he was famous and well-liked, he might as well run for office.

Advertisement

It’s hard not to see a partisan pattern here: Republicans are happy to put anyone in office as long as they’ll be a reliable vote. Democrats are looking more for substance from politicians. That didn’t used to be the case — as recently as the 1980s, neither party had a reputation for politicians who were more prepared or took the job more seriously. Then Republicans nominated George W. Bush for the presidency with far too limited experience. And then they nominated Trump.

Of course, there are Republicans in Congress — and in statehouses and other positions — who take governing seriously, and Democrats who don’t. But the parties are no longer equal in that respect.

One of the sad things about all of this is that partisan polarization among voters has actually made candidates less important. Theoretically, at least, that should give parties more freedom to nominate candidates based on experience and an expressed interest in public affairs. Parties still care about any small potential advantages they can get, and in a close campaign even very small factors matter. So that may sometimes argue for a know-nothing celebrity candidate. But the truth is, Republicans could really use some legislative talent in Congress — especially if they win control of it in November.

Advertisement

No column Friday from me — so my weekend reading suggestions are a day early:

• Dave Hopkins on Disney’s collision with politics.

• Dan Drezner on why the war in Ukraine continues.

• Eleanor Paynter, Christa Kuntzelman and Rachel Beatty Riedl at the Monkey Cage on disturbing trends in managing refugees.

• Matthew Shugart on France’s institutions and their elections.

• Matt Grossmann talks with Elizabeth Popp Berman about economic thinking.

• And James Joyner on tenure.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article