Hertz Global Holdings Inc., which is based in Estero, Florida, said Monday that it received approval from bankruptcy court to proceed with the stock sale. The sale would be an unusual move for a company in the throes of a bankruptcy reorganization and a very risky proposition for investors.
The company warned that investors who buy its shares face “substantial risks” that the stock they bought might be rendered worthless.
Even so, shares in Hertz have more than doubled this month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.