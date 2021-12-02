One renter told the Los Angeles Times last summer that Hertz levied a $400 smoking surcharge on his rental even though he was a nonsmoker. The paper said “numerous others” had the same problem. It also reported that one customer was told her car had been cleaned but her niece found a used condom on the floor. After she complained, the company offered a $100 credit, but later slapped on a $75 cleaning fee for dog hair in the car; she said she didn’t have a dog in the vehicle. Hertz told the Times that it stood by its actions. A Facebook group, “Hertz Rent-a-Car Sucks,” offers an array of other complaints and a forum “for people who have received terrible service, cars in dangerous condition, or both from perhaps the worst car rental company in America.”