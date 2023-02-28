Heska: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Colo. — LOVELAND, Colo. — Heska Corp. (HSKA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The maker of veterinary products posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.9 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $257.3 million.
Heska expects full-year revenue in the range of $278 million to $288 million.
