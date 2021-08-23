Businesses are the private property of their owners, whose liberties should be violated only to advance compelling social interests. It is appropriate that the law prohibits a cafe from turning away customers because of their race. It is also appropriate for the same business to be free to turn away customers wearing shorts and T-shirts. Sure, masks can be annoying. But the same could be said for neckties, and I am unaware of any efforts to impose government bans on office dress codes or school uniforms in the name of personal liberty.