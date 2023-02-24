HF Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $587 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The independent energy company posted revenue of $8.98 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.62 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.92 billion, or $14.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.2 billion.
