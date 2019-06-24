FILE- In this March 31, 2015 aerial photo, the wake of a supply vessel heading towards a working platform crosses over an oil sheen drifting from the site of the former Taylor Energy oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. A new federally led estimate of oil seeping from a platform toppled off Louisiana 14½ years ago is below other recent estimates. But the report contradicts the well owner’s assertions about the amount and source of oil. Oil and gas have been leaking into the Gulf of Mexico since a subsea mudslide caused by Hurricane Ivan on Sept. 15, 2004 knocked over a Taylor Energy Co. production platform. (Gerald Herbert, File/Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS — A new federally led study of oil seeping from a platform toppled off Louisiana’s coast 14½ years ago found releases lower than other recent estimates, but contradicts the well owner’s assertions about the amount and source of oil.

Oil and gas have been leaking into the Gulf of Mexico since a subsea mudslide caused by Hurricane Ivan on Sept. 15, 2004, knocked over a Taylor Energy Co. production platform.

Taylor is fighting a federal order to cap the well. The company says oil sheens on the water’s surface indicate there’s only a dribble of oil.

The new report says its findings contradict that. The scientists used sonar and a new tool they call a “bubblometer” to estimate the seepage.

Taylor says it wants verifiable scientific data about the leak and a scientifically and environmentally sound solution.

