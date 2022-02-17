Their warnings are much needed. The trouble is, few people seem to be paying attention.

An SEC order this week against BlockFi, a prominent crypto lending firm, highlights the perils for ordinary investors hoping to make easy returns from cryptocurrencies. In this case, BlockFi, which promises high yields to investors willing to lend their digital tokens to the platform, misstated the amount of collateral that third-party borrowers had put up against their loans, exposing the original retail investors to heavy potential losses. BlockFi agreed to pay a $100 million penalty to settle allegations that it had illegally sold interest-bearing accounts without properly registering them as securities with the SEC, a move that would have required more disclosure to investors.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The company was able to attract investors to the platform in the first place because it advertised interest rates as high as 9.5% on its website last year. There were caveats in disclosures accompanying the transactions, fine print that too few investors take the time to read.

BlockFi isn’t alone in marketing these types of products. A web search for “crypto interest-bearing accounts” yields several ads offering annualized interest rates of 8% to 13% for lending out crypto deposits. Such high rates inevitably lure vulnerable savers who might not know the full risks these investments entail.

A fundamental problem facing ordinary investors is that high-yield crypto accounts don’t offer the same protections as traditional bank and brokerage accounts. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. covers funds up to a certain amount in the event of bank insolvency, while the Securities Investor Protection Corp. offers similar safeguards in the case of a broker default. But crypto investors generally are on their own.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the SEC has started to take steps to protect crypto investors. Earlier this week, the agency issued a special bulletin warning that investors could face losses if crypto lending companies holding tokens were to fail or go bankrupt.

High-yield crypto investments might work out fine when markets are stable. But what happens when there is a major dislocation? If hedge funds or other institutional investors renege on their commitment to return assets, it could cause cascading losses for interest-bearing crypto-account holders.

The current high-yield crypto market is eerily reminiscent of the early days of the 2008 financial crisis, when Icelandic banks offered high yields to global retail investors. In that case, the banks had taken inordinate risk in questionable housing investments, leaving them unable to meet their obligations when investors began withdrawing their money en masse.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Retail investors should be wary about the promise of sky-high returns. If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Imagine There’s No Crypto. It’s Too Easy If You Try: Leonid Bershidsky

•

Who Can Resist the Crypto Boom?: Matt Levine

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tae Kim is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Barron’s, following an earlier career as an equity analyst.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion