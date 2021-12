Even where industry standards have emerged, they’re pretty awful. Consider the four-fifths rule. It says that the success rate for protected categories, such as women and minorities, should be no less than four-fifths that of the reference category. If, for example, 5% of White candidates make it through a given hiring filter, then the rate for Black candidates should be no less than 4%. But that’s still a big difference! If algorithms hew close to the limit, as they tend to do in this age of “optimization,” the hiring process will remain very racist.