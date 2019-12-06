The week started poorly after President Trump reinstated levies on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil, fueling speculation that America will slap fresh tariffs on China. By Thursday, the market was already bouncing back as Trump said the U.S.-China trade talks were “moving along well.” Friday’s jobs report allayed concerns that the long-running trade war was pushing the U.S. economy toward a recession. While the late-week rebound pushed the S&P 500 into the green, it wasn’t enough to undo the losses in the other main U.S. stock gauges. The Dow ended the five days with a 0.1 percent decline at 28,015. The Nasdaq also slipped 0.1 percent.