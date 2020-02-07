The overall December surge was led by a $12.6 billion increase in the category that includes credit cards. It was the biggest one-month gain in credit card debt since a $19.5 billion increase in April 1998.

December’s jump came after a $2.9 billion decline in credit card borrowing in November.

The surge in credit card borrowing in December was another sign that retailers had a good holiday shopping season, although a growing share of those purchases are going to on-line retailers rather than brick-and-mortar stores.

Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans was up $9.4 billion in December, down from a $14.7 billion gain in November.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it can provide about Americans’ willingness to take on debt to finance consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.

The overall increase of $22.1 billion pushed consumer credit to a record of $1.1 trillion. The Fed’s monthly credit report does not cover home mortgages or other debt secured by real estate such as home equity loans.