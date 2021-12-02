Both games are also suffering from the surprising mid-November release of Microsoft’s free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer game, which came out a few weeks earlier than anticipated. Although it is technically a “beta” version, for all intents and purposes the title is a full game release. Halo has been extremely well-received, capturing a large portion of the first-person shooter community that otherwise might be playing Call of Duty or Battlefield. And since it doesn’t require an upfront purchase, the successful arrival is becoming a double-whammy for retailers hoping to move other titles. There are other indications GameStop is feeling the heat. I’ve been noticing a series of aggressive promotions on its website. It seems likely that the retailer will signal anemic fourth-quarter sales, either when it reports third-quarter earnings next week or when it discloses holiday figures early next year.While some may be unsettled by a disappointing outlook, long-term-oriented investors shouldn’t panic. It’s a similar situation to 2020, when Wall Street extrapolated the recent past without looking ahead. Back then, the skeptics failed to see the wave of demand from the new consoles around the corner. This time, with many blockbuster games slated to come out next year, 2022 is likely to be robust for the industry and for GameStop. A bad holiday doesn’t affect the trajectory of GameStop’s turnaround, either. After raising two large equity offerings thanks to meme-stock mania, the company has a $1.7 billion net cash war chest to execute Cohen’s business plan. Eventually, the retailer is likely to launch a better website, improve delivery times, expand product selection and launch other digital initiatives.