ServiceNow Inc., up $11.43 to $277.74

The cloud computing company will replace Celgene in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $1.26 to $103.54

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers named a new CEO.

The Medicines Co., up $11.56 to $70.21

The drug developer is potentially a buyout target for pharmaceutical giant Novartis, according to Bloomberg News.

The TJX Cos., up $1.09 to $60.64

The parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting encouraging third-quarter earnings.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., down $2.81 to $75.84

The chemical company’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.16 to $38.14

Falling oil prices weighed on the oil and gas company and the broader energy sector.

