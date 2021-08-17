It also surpassed the $40.71 billion analysts were expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
However, sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, increased 4.5%, and 3.4% in the U.S. Wall Street had expected same-store sales of 5.4% according to FactSet.
Shares fell nearly 4% before the opening bell.
Home improvement stores have been incredibly busy amid the pandemic as people continue to work from home and seek updates and fixes to their houses. Many families also decided that bigger homes, or at least different homes, were a necessity. That has fueled sales at Home Depot.
Home Depot Inc. earned $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, in the quarter. That compares with $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, a year ago. This beat the $4.43 per share that Wall Street predicted.
The Atlanta company didn’t provide a full-year forecast.