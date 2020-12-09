“The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible,” Honda said in a statement.
The disruption of international trade caused by the pandemic is triggering delays as empty containers clog U.K. ports. Stockpiling ahead of Britain’s final departure from the European Union single market are adding to the congestion.
U.K. Major Ports Group, which represents the nation’s container ports, said a recent survey showed the situation was improving, though ports remained “very busy.”
“But just as container congestion didn’t occur overnight there are no instant, magic wand solutions,” CEO Tim Morris said in a statement. “Ports and their supply chain partners will need to continue to work constructively together.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.