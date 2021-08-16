Hong Kong’s government-mandated “centers” are hotels – not specifically designed for medical isolation with the right ventilation and drainage systems, manned by staff who are tested but not necessarily vaccinated. Many are located in the middle of the dense city, connected to other buildings. In some cases, the quarantined have to get permission to open windows and, when they do, can’t have them at more than a 45 degree angle. They have to consent to keeping windows closed overnight. Safety and liability issues aside, that’s not quite in line with the WHO’s guidance for “adequately ventilated rooms with large quantities of fresh and clean” air. The small, confined spaces aren’t child-friendly settings, either.