Related businesses like transportation are also languishing.

The outlook is for the economy to shrink in 2019, with no end to the turmoil in sight.

At times, the protests have crippled major infrastructure, shutting down the airport, subways, main roads and tunnels.

Hong Kong’s government-owned rail operator, MTR, has been stopping evening subway service hours earlier than usual — further reducing consumer spending.

