I recently tried to help book a quarantine room for friends who are moving to Hong Kong from within the region. They would have liked to be here next month, but nothing suitable was showing up online and they couldn’t get accommodation until February. Of the more than 87,000 hotel rooms in the city, the government currently has designated only 11,500 of them for quarantine purposes. Most acceptable ones, sufficient for a family of five, are full. Many hotels don’t answer the phone; some are taking bookings months in advance; others aren’t taking them at all. Several are working through their growing wait lists from previous months, built up before they were officially included on the government-approved list. The actual availability ends up being even less than what’s published.