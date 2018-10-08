Representatives from major media associations displays the letter before hand in to express their concerns to Hong Kong’s government has refused renew the work visa of a foreign journalist outside government headquarter in Hong Kong Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Hong Kong government has refused to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, a senior editor of the Financial Times, in what human rights activists say is the latest sign of a deteriorating human rights situation in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)

HONG KONG — Hong Kong journalist groups have expressed shock over the government’s refusal to renew a work visa for a Financial Times editor.

Representatives from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Hong Kong Journalists Association and other journalism advocacy groups gathered at the Central Government Offices on Monday and handed a letter of protest to a Hong Kong Government representative.

Chris Yeung of the Hong Kong Journalists Association said the group was “shocked and deeply concerned.”

He said the decision sets a “terrible precedent” for Hong Kong’s reputation.

China has defended its decision to deny a new work visa for the editor, Victor Mallet, who is vice president of the Foreign Correspondent’s Club. Authorities have criticized the club for hosting a talk by the leader of a now-banned pro-Hong Kong independence party.

