Police said in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law, but did not name him.
Lai was arrested under the national security law in August. He and two executives of Next Digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, were later charged for fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms on office space the company. He was denied bail earlier this month.
