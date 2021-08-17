In fact, the government seems to be doing everything but encouraging vaccinations. On Monday evening, it extended the quarantine period — already one of the longest in the world — for travelers arriving from 15 places, including the U.S., that it had previously classified as medium-risk. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam also said the territory would suspend a plan that would allow inbound travelers to shorten their quarantine periods if they received an antibody test. These updated rules were introduced after a vaccinated 38-year-old resident tested positive following a seven-day quarantine — and within weeks of announcing relaxed travel restrictions. Officials went even further on Tuesday, doubling the duration of quarantine for most returning residents.