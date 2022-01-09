The government is in panic mode. In a press conference Friday, officials said they had put in place surge capacity protocols. They’ve deployed a host of people to track and trace. In addition, hundreds — including children — identified as close contacts of positive cases have been sent off to quarantine facilities. A 4-year-old child who tested positive has been isolated (without her parents it seems) in a government hospital. Playgrounds and gyms have been shuttered. Dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. is banned. Several buildings, public buses and neighborhoods are getting caught in the dragnet of compulsory testing notices — a requirement if you’ve been where a person who tested positive has been — even if it was several days ago. It’s fueling an atmosphere of fear and anxiety. Schools are on edge, fearing closure and the reinstitution of remote-learning and have started to restrict activities once again.