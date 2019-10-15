Responding to criticism from visiting U.S. senators, Lam also said Tuesday that she challenges every politician to ask themselves what they would do if faced by the scale of violence seen in Hong Kong.
Lam on Wednesday will deliver an annual policy speech to address some underlying problems in Hong Kong that have also fueled discontent, including its wealth gap and shortage of affordable housing.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD