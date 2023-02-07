Horace Mann: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $18.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $346.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.6 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.30 per share.

