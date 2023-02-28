Horizon Technology Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. — FARMINGTON, Conn. — Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.
The investment company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $21.2 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.
