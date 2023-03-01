Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN 2, Ireland — Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.4 million. The Dublin 2, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $942 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $521.5 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

