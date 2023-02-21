Hostess Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LENEXA, Kan. — LENEXA, Kan. — Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.9 million.
The company posted revenue of $339.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $164.2 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.
Hostess Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.13 per share.
