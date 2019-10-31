The sprawling property with white shutters and a red roof is in the midst of a $200 million facelift.
The newspaper says once completed by the end of 2021, the revamped resort will have a new conference center, 142 more guestrooms, and a redo of the ocean-view sun deck.
The hotel built in 1888 was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1977.
