This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jack Black, from left, Owen Vaccaro and Cate Blanchett in a scene from “The House With A Clock in Its Walls.” (Quantrell D. Colbert/Universal Pictures via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The gothic family fantasy “A House With a Clock in Its Walls” exceeded expectations to debut with an estimated $26.9 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office.

Audiences showed considerably less interest in Michael Moore’s Donald Trump-themed documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” than his George W. Bush-themed one.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “A House With a Clock in Its Walls” was easily the biggest draw of a quiet weekend at North American theaters. The other three new wide releases all disappointed or downright flopped.

“Fahrenheit 11/9” opened with $3.1 million in 1,719 theaters — a huge debut for most documentaries but a fraction of the $23.9 million opening generated in 2004 by Moore’s record-breaking “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

Dan Fogelman’s “Life Itself” and the home invasion thriller “Assassination Nation” both barely registered in nationwide release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.