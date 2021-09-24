Homebuilders also believe — or perhaps hope — that they’re beginning to see signs of supply chains improving by the middle of 2022. In its earnings call this week, Lennar Corp., one of the largest U.S. homebuilders, said that it expects those problems to subside by the second quarter of 2022. And on the cost side, the company said that the decline in lumber prices should more than offset the rise in other costs by the middle of next year, providing the possibility of profit margin expansion even in a more normalized pricing environment.