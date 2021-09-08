Besides displaying a lack of public transparency, the focus on Branson’s recent space flight risks reopening a debate about space tourism’s unusual regulation. Currently the FAA is only mandated to protect the safety of people on the ground and in passing aircraft. Thanks to a Congress-ordered moratorium, the FAA is forbidden from setting binding rules to protect the safety of the crew or passengers until October 2023. “Spaceflight participants fly at their own risk,” the FAA told me. In this instance, Virgin Galactic was tasked with investigating and submitting a report on the mishap itself, with the FAA providing oversight.