Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.22 to $195.55.
The lighting maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., down $13.03 to $82.95.
The homebuilder warned that supply chain problems and delays will hurt its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.
Moderna Inc., down $29.69 to $302.42.
Swedish health authorities suspended the use of the drug developer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 30 and under.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 29 cents to $15.09.
Oil and gas prices retreated and weighed down energy company stocks.
Colfax Corp., up 98 cents to $48.05.
Starboard Value reportedly acquired a stake in the manufacturing and engineering company.
M&T Bank Corp., down $1.57 to $152.24.
Bond yields edged lower and weighed on bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.