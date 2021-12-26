But as short-term stimulus or pandemic relief, the credit was not particularly necessary or well-targeted. Its inclusion was a bet that it would prove popular and durable enough to extend, and that bet did not pay off. Manchin, in particular, seems to adhere to the view that cash benefits should come with work requirements, a position that’s annoying to progressives now but was in the Democratic mainstream as recently as the 2020 primaries. And the general public, meanwhile, has been cool on the idea. If and in whatever form Build Back Better is enacted, it almost certainly won’t include an extension of the child tax credit.